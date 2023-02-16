APC must ensure 2023 general election is not truncated, Wike tells Tinubu





Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has urged the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to prevail on the Federal Government to ensure the 2023 general election is not truncated. Wike noted that the alleged disregard of Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) of the Supreme Court on the naira policy should […]

