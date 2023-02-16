Eagle Schnapps showers cash, gifts on Ayo game winners at Lisabi festival | The Guardian Nigeria News

It was an exciting moment for the winners of the traditional Ayo Olopon competition, one of the high points of the ongoing 36th Lisabi Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun State as Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, a key festival partner, showered the winners with various sums of cash prizes and gifts yesterday.

Eagle Aromatic Schnapps, Nigeria’s authentic prayer drink and cultural heritage brand from the stable of Intercontinental Distillers Limited (IDL), is the sponsor of the Ayo Olopon game in addition to being a key festival partner.

Lisabi Festival is the historic festival and cultural heritage event celebrated yearly by the Egba people of Ogun State in honour of the legendary Lisabi, a hero of the Egba liberation struggle from the dominance of the old Oyo Kingdom.

As the sponsor of the traditional Ayo game, Eagle Schnapps doled out cash and numerous gifts to the first, second and third prize male and female winners respectively for excelling in the competition.

In the male category, the…