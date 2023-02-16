From UNN comes Nwa Ala, a traditional art exhibition by nine artists | The Guardian Nigeria News

From the Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, came a group of nine visual artists who are refining their crafts with a joint exhibition tagged, Nwa Ala.

Coming under an umbrella name, ‘10 for 10 Art Society, the group of student artists are featuring 33 works in a 10 days’ outing in their second joint exhibition.

Curated by Primrose Ochuba and Ibekwe Ugonna, Nwa Ala examines the development of the Nsukka Art and the artistic culture while the young artists try to explore the origins and evolution of the Uli Art tradition.

The exhibition, which began on February 7, will last for 10 days at Obiora Udechukwu Gallery, Department of Fine and Applied Arts, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Although it was their third outing, their first outing as a group was a theatre art performance titled, Akwukwo Natutor.

Meanwhile, their first outing, a visual art exhibition took held in 2021 and titled, Shadows of Solitude.

In the current exhibition,…