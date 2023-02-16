Kwara Govt renews commitment to educational reforms | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Kwara Government on Thursday renewed its committed to ensuring that the quality and standard of education in the state were maintained, with a view to leaving a lasting legacy.

Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, said this in Ilorin while receiving Mr Martin Akhanemeh, Branch Comptroller, West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE), on a courtesy visit.

Modibbo-Kawu said that the current move by the present administration was necessitated by determination to change all forms of factors that may likely hinder the external examination in the state.

She charged teachers and principals in the state to be alive to their responsibilities at all times especially during external examinations.

She added that the government would not allow anyone dent the image built by the present administration on education reforms agenda, irrespective of the individual’s connection.

She said that the government…