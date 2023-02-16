Lagos: Passengers resort to trekking as two containers fall on Mile 12 bridge | The Guardian Nigeria News

15 mins ago
Lagos passengers were stranded, yesterday, on Ikorodu road, as two containers fell off the back of a trailer on the Mile 12 bridge, outbound Ikorodu.
Chief Magistrate Esther Idowu of Magistrate’s Court II, sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday, remanded suspected killers of Abeokuta couple, Kehinde and Bukola Fatinoye and their only surviving son, in prison for 60 days.
Forum of Lagos State Baales has endorsed the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu. It also backed the re-election of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu…
Source: Guardian Newspaper