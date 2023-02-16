Resolve to Save Lives Announces Dr. Iruka Okeke to Join Its Nigeria Board of Directors | The Guardian Nigeria News

Dr. Iruka Okeke

ABUJA, Nigeria, 16 February, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Resolve to Save Lives (RTSL), a global health organization focused on preventing 100 million deaths from cardiovascular disease and making the world safer from epidemics, has announced the appointment of Dr. Iruka Okeke, Professor of Pharmaceutical Microbiology at University of Ibadan in Nigeria, to the RTSL Nigeria Board of Directors.

“Dr. Iruka Okeke’s extensive experience in infectious disease control, antimicrobial resistance, laboratory medicine and pharmacology will be important to the continued growth of RTSL Nigeria as we work to further support Nigeria’s progress in public health,” said Tom Frieden, President and CEO of Resolve to Save Lives. “Dr. Okeke is a welcome addition to our Nigeria Board of Directors and we look forward to working with her.”

