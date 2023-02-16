South Africa's deputy president to step down





South Africa’s deputy president, David Mabuza, is to step down, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday ahead of an expected cabinet reshuffle. Addressing parliament in Cape Town, Ramaphosa said Mabuza “has indicated his wish to step down from his position.” He thanked Mabuza, 62, for his “unwavering support” over the last five years, during which […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper