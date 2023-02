As the lead actress and co-director of a new film, Nigerian music icon Tiwa Savage has made a new career move. The 43-year-old performer revealed that her first-ever film, titled “Water and Garri,” would be her big screen debut. She shared a picture of herself on set and with directors on Instagram and commented, “A […]

