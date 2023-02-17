EFCC arraigns four for alleged purchase of forged bank notes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday re-arraigned four suspects before Justice I.O. Ijelu of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos on an amended 11-count charge bordering on the purchase of forged bank notes and possession of forged United States Dollars Travellers Cheque.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren who disclosed this in a statement said the suspects are; Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare and Goodluck Bazunu

One of the counts reads: “Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare, Goodluck Bazunu, and Josiah Ntekume (at large) sometime in 2018 at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, received and have in your possession forged United States Dollars Travellers Cheque number GA908-981-564.”

Another count reads: “Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare, Goodluck Bazunu, and Josiah Ntekume (at large), sometime in 2018 at Lagos, within the Ikeja Judicial Division, conspired to…