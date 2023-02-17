Five Memphis officers plead not guilty to murdering Tyre Nichols | The Guardian Nigeria News

Lawyers for five officers said they pleaded “not guilty” Friday to charges they murdered Tyre Nichols, a young Black man who died after a police beating last month in the US city of Memphis, Tennessee.

Videos of the incident showed the five officers, who are all Black, repeatedly kicking and punching Nichols during a traffic stop close to his home on January 7, three days before he died in hospital.

Attorneys representing the defendants, all of whom were fired by the Memphis Police Department, appeared in a brief initial plea hearing for an explosive trial that has drawn national attention to the issues of police abuse and mistreatment of African Americans.

All five were charged with second degree murder.

Judge James Jones acknowledged those sensitivities as he warned the defendants and the family of Nichols present in court that the trial could be long and involve “high emotions,” and urged “civility” for those connected to the proceedings.

“Everyone involved wants…