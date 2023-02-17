New satellite-based equipment to enhance safety, cut cost for airlines — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has upgraded navigational infrastructure nationwide with the deployment of the Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) flight procedure.

The new infrastructure, The Guardian learnt, will enhance safety, improve operational efficiency of airlines and increase profitability in the long run through reduced operational costs.

Acting Managing Director of NAMA, Matthew Pwajok, after a successful test flight of the SBAS flight procedure using the agency’s calibration aircraft, recently in Abuja, expressed confidence that the infrastructure would increase efficiency of the airlines through reduced flight time and turnaround time.

Pwajok recalled that NAMA had earlier implemented Performance-based Navigation (PBN) in 32 airports including military, private, state government as well as federal government airports.

“The whole essence of the SBAS is to improve the integrity, accuracy, availability and continuity of the PBN signals by…