Presidency deny claim to introduce interim govt, says Buhari prefer Tinubu — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Presidency on Friday dismissed claims that the phasing out of old Naira notes is aimed at causing tension and introducing an interim government in Nigeria.

Presidential spokesman Garba Shehu in a statement said President Muhammadu Buhari remains committed to abiding by the principles of democracy and handover to the winner of the election on May 29 2023.

“The talk of interim government and truncation of democracy is way off the mark. Those who peddle it stand to gain nothing- nothing at all -but the creation of panic & the incitement of the public against the federal government,” Shehu said.

“The President looks forward to handing over the reins of power to his elected successor. This will happen on May 29, 2023 as the Constitution requires it.”

The Presidency’s dismissal of the allegation comes a day after Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna and Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State…