We’re ready to host best marathon in Abuja – Director — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Director of Sports, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lucas Istifanus, on Thursday said the FCT was ready to host the best marathon in Nigeria.

Istifanus said this, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, on the readiness of the capital city, Abuja, to host the marathon.

He said the Abuja International Marathon would be used to showcase Abuja as a tourist destination.

“FCT in the last three years had received proposals from many marathon planners, but after going through all the applications, we decided to approve the Unicentral Resources proposal.

“The FCT Minister has approved the marathon and Unicentral resources application. With the minister’s approval, we are set to host the best marathon in the country.

“We want to use the marathon to showcase Abuja and Nigeria as a global tourist destination,” Istifanus said.

The Director said the FCT also wanted to use the marathon to kick start hosting of sports events in Abuja.

“In the…