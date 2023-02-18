2023 elections: PRNigeria’s report on presidential candidates and security threats | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigeria’s security agencies, the media, and other professionals converged in Abuja on February 15 for the unveiling of PRNigeria’s report on security risks across the six geopolitical zones ahead of the 2023 general elections. In attendance were representatives of the military, security, intelligence agencies and the Centre for Crisis Communication (CCC).

Titled “2023 Election: SWOT Analysis of Major Presidential Candidates and Security Matters”, the assessment was produced with support from the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), under the Collaborative Media Engagement for Development Inclusivity and Accountability Project (CMEDIA), and funded by the MacArthur Foundation.

The CEO of Image Merchants Promotion (IMPR), Yushau Shuaib said the report, which has media and security officials/experts as the major respondents, is part of the company’s contribution to the deepening of democracy. Already submitted to relevant security services and agencies,…