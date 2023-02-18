Anti-graft CSOs give IGP seven days to arrest, remand EFCC Boss  | The Guardian Nigeria News

Over 120 frontline anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations, yesterday, held a town hall meeting in Lagos to round off their weeklong protest against what they called “Politicisation of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Disobedience of Court Orders and Infringement on Human Rights of Nigerians” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) under the leadership of Abdulrasheed Bawa.

The protesters, who began to have a large following on social and conventional media since their first public protest last Friday, gave the Inspector-General of Police a seven-day ultimatum to effect the court order that committed Bawa to prison for contempt, noting that the EFCC’s alleged desperate recruitment of “counter-CSOs” would not help the commission.

According to them, though the first phase of the protest ended yesterday, the CSOs would jointly and individually petition relevant international agencies, demanding sanctions against Bawa until he becomes law…