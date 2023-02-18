C/River 2023: PDP support groups call for neutrality of Police | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than 15 support groups of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River have called for the neutrality of the state Police Command during the general elections.

The group made the call on Saturday at a news conference where they also demanded for the redeployment of the Deputy Commissioner Of Police in charge of operations in the state.

Spokesperson for the groups, Dr Claimnz Enamhe, stated that facts on ground showed the DCP Operations had no respect for the Oath of Office he swore to.

The groups recalled the role played by the DCP during the Ogoja/Yala bye-election and posited that with him, there was no way the security agency would be neutral.

“We call on President Buhari, who is the number one security officer of the country, to look at the case of Cross River State and ask the Inspector General of Police to, without any delay, redeploy DCP Francis Idu,

“We have very serious information that some people are sponsoring some security personnel…