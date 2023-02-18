Flooding: 32 States, FCT, 178 councils at risk, FG warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Water Resource, Suleiman Adamu, has advised Nigerians to get prepared as 178 local councils in 32 states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, would experience heavy flooding this year.

The minister gave this warning, yesterday, at the official unveiling of the 2022 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO), entitled ‘Flood Prediction and its impact on Socio-Economic Livelihood’ held in Abuja.

He explained that urban cities across the country would experience flash and urban flooding, while states along the coastal regions would experience coastal flooding due to the rise in sea level.

“The forecasts for 2023 AFO shows that 178 local councils in 32 states of the federation and the FCT fall within the Highly Probable Flood Risk Areas, while 224 local councils in 35 states of the federation, including the FCT, fall within the Moderately Probable Flood Risk Areas. The remaining 402 local councils fall within the Probable Flood Risk Areas. The Highly Probable…