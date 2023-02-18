ICPC arrests filling station accountant over new Naira notes racketeering | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested an accountant of Oando Filling Station, Dutse Alhaji, Abuja over alleged racketeering of the new Naira notes.

Spokesperson, ICPC, Azuka Ogugua, who disclosed in a statement on Friday, said the arrest followed the continued onslaught by the Commission on some elements who have taken advantage of the scarcity of the new Naira notes to swindle unsuspecting Nigerians.

Ogugua revealed that the ICPC monitoring team had earlier received a tip-off that the said filling station deliberately disconnected its Point of Sale (POS) services so that motorists could not have access to the Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called Petrol, using their Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards.

“Upon reaching the Petrol Station, the Team found out that motorists were forced to pay for the product in cash, and those without the new notes were directed to a POS operator directly opposite the Filling…