% | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has appointed Moroccan Jalal Jayed as referee for Sunday’s Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations Group A battle between seven-time champions Nigeria and Senegal.

In the match scheduled for the Cairo International Stadium, Jayed will be assisted by Tunisian Mohamed Bakir (assistant referee 1), Algerian Hamza Bouzit (assistant referee 2) and Ivorian Clement Kpan.

The match will kick off at 7 p.m Egypt time (6 p.m Nigeria time), three hours after the tournament’s opening game between hosts Egypt and Mozambique at the same venue.

While Hussein Jenayah from Tunisia will be the match commissioner, Burundian Jean Birumushahu will serve as referee assessor and Imade El Fahouss from Morocco will be the general coordinator.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian team, the Flying Eagles, meanwhile had their first official training session in Cairo on Friday.

According to Ademola Olajire, Director of Communications of…