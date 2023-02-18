Ugwuanyi urges Enugu residents to access quality, affordable healthcare in Type-3 PHC facilities | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has urged Enugu State residents, especially rural dwellers, to access quality and affordable healthcare through functional Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) facilities and other PHC centres.

Ugwuanyi made the call while flagging off the Maternal, Newborn and Child Health Week (MNCHW) at Type-3 Modal PHC facility at Ibagwa-Aka community, in Igboeze South Local Government Area (LGA) in Enugu State on Saturday.

The week-long programme, meant for nursing mothers, pregnant women, newborns and children to access comprehensive and free healthcare, is being organised by the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA), in collaboration with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Other partners involved in the programme included Ugo Touch of Life Foundation (U-TOLF), Family Health International, UNICEF, WHO and Nigerian Red Cross, among others.

Ugwuanyi, represented by Chief Vita Abba, the House of…