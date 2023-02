In yet another demonstration of the bank’s rising profile, fast-growing Nigerian lender, PremiumTrust Bank, received “Nigeria’s Fastest Growing Bank 2022” and “Bank of The Year 2022 (Sports Development)” awards from the Management of BusinessDay Banks & Other Financial Institutions (BAFI) Awards Committee.

