Food security: Adeleke approves farm inputs subsidy for farmers | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has approved the implementation of Farmers’ Intervention Programme (FIP), focusing on subsidies of farm inputs for farmers in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the spokesperson to the governor, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Saturday in Osogbo.

The statement said that the new intervention programme would cover subsidies on fertilisers and chemical inputs for farmers.

It said the fertilisers and chemicals would be subsidised by the government by more than 40 per cent of the price through direct purchase from the producers.

The statement said to safeguard the credibility of the programme, the farm inputs were to be branded with a project manager within the state’s agric sector, who would coordinate the marketing and distribution process.

According to the statement, the intervention is to develop into a revolving fund process such that the sustainability of the project is guaranteed.

The statement quoted the governor as…