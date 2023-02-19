I create spaces for younger ones to fulfill their dreams -Tosin Opaleke | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Chief Creative Officer of an advertising agency, Carnelian Stone Enterprises (CS Media NG), Mr Tosin Opaleke, has said that he was using his platform to create space for younger people to fulfil their dreams.

Opaleke added that his two biggest sources of innovation are his audacious mind and the drive to create opportunities, not only for himself but for those who will later enter the creative industry.

Speaking to newsmen, he said: “I am my truest motivator. Oftentimes, I sit myself down and think ahead and tell myself that I can get something done and actually go for it and get it. Another driving force for me is being able to create spaces that give young people access to their dreams and aspirations.”

He stated that the International Creative Conference hosted in Ilorin in 2021 was for young people going into the creative industry, and inspiring them to know that there is a place for them wherever their dreams may be.

Okpaleke informed that he founded CS Media NG when…