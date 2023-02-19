LASTMA announces alternative routes preparatory to APC’s presidential rally on Tuesday | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) on Sunday announced alternative routes for motorists ahead of Tuesday’s presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by its General Manager, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, LASTMA pleaded for the cooperation of all road users and apologised for inconveniences that might ensue.

“As a result of the rally slated for Feb. 21, there will be a procession of APC presidential candidate, party stalwarts, party faithful and supporters from the local airport to stadium through Mobolaji Bank Anthony Way.

“There will also be procession from Maryland, Ikorodu Road, Idi-Iroko, Anthony, Obanikoro, Onipanu, Fadeyi, Jibowu, Empire, Moshalashi, Ojuelegba, Barracks and Stadium.

“Motorists are advised to make use of the listed alternative routes during the procession.

“Motorists coming from the local airport to Maryland should use Kodesoh, Obafemi Awolowo Way, Kudirat Abiola Way which is Old Oregun Road,…