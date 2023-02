The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has threatened to sue the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over the naira redesign, saying as a political party, it has been denied access to its funds to prosecute the 2023 elections.

Source: Guardian Newspaper