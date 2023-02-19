NDLEA arrests 64 suspects, seizes 517kg illicit drugs in Sokoto | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested no fewer than 64 suspects, including seven drug dealers after raid of some hotels in Sokoto.

Mr Muhammad Iro, the NDLEA Commandant, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that more than 517 kilogrammes of illicit drugs were seized from the suspects.

According to Iro, the raid is part of efforts to tackle criminal elements before the general election.

“Our operatives in the first raid seized 473 Kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa, 4.3 Kilogrammes Cordine, 10 grams of Rafinole and seven grams of methamphetamine.

“We arrested no fewer than 64 person, in which during investigation, identified seven to be among suspected drug dealers in the state.

“A total of 57 others were identified as drug users who will be engaged into rehabilitation programme of the NDLEA.

“However, the seven suspected drug dealers will soon be charged to court,” he added.

The commandant added that the operation which was…