





Dr. Josef Onoh, the spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council in the south east, has revealed that Senator Bola Tinubu’s raised hands during the national anthem at the party’s presidential rally in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, was a deliberate act of protest against the suffering of Nigerians due to fuel and […]

The post Onoh: Tinubu's raised hands a protest, slams Melaye for mocking symbolic gesture appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper