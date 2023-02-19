PDP presidential campaign concludes with Atiku’s promises for Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has reiterated his commitment to ensuring good governance, quality education, a buoyant economy, and a peaceful country if elected president in the next week’s presidential election, scheduled to hold in the 25th February 2023.

Atiku made this known at the grand finale of the PDP Presidential Campaign, held today in Yola, Adamawa state which witnessed millions of PDP supporters in the state.

The PDP Presidential candidate thanked all Nigerians for a successful campaign rally noting that everywhere he went he was accepted by thousands of people, saying it is an indication Nigerians have accepted the PDP. Atiku charged Adamawa voters not to disappoint Nigerians who have accepted his candidature. He urged them to vote for all PDP candidates from State Assembly.

Atiku said, “Today is the final day of our campaign. I want to thank all Nigerians for showing solidarity. I want to assure all Nigerians…