Shakeup in Nigeria immigration service over elections | The Guardian Nigeria News

Comptroller General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, (NIS), Isah Idris, has ordered the release of forty-one senior personnel of the service ahead of the coming general elections in a strategic move to secure the nation’s borders and ensure hitch-free elections.

In a statement signed by the Service’s Public Relations Officer, (PRO), Tony Akuneme, Idris said the eleven Assistant Comptrollers Generals, (ACGs) and thirty Comptrollers have been posted to take charge of various zones and states.

He stated that “The states affected were mainly those that bordered Nigeria with neighbouring countries, such as Yobe, Adamawa, Sokoto, Katsina, Zamfara, Oyo, Lagos (Seme Border) and Cross River states.

“Other states who are getting new Comptrollers include Gombe, Kaduna, kano, Plateau, Bauchi, FCT, Nassarawa, Edo, Bayelsa, Rivers (Marine Command), Anambra and Enugu, among others.

The redeployment was signed on behalf of the CG by Deputy Comptroller General, (DCG),…