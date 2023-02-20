Afenifere youth wing endorses Obi, claims equity, justice





Afenifere National Youth Council (ANYC), yesterday, endorsed the candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, for President in the forthcoming general election, while calling on other Yoruba to vote for him.

The National President of the group, Eniola Ojajuni, who spoke at a meeting in Lagos, said it was the turn of the Southeast to produce the president, given that the North, Southwest and South have had a shot.

Source: Guardian Newspaper