Flying Eagles lose to Senegal in their opening game at Under-20 AFCON | The Guardian Nigeria News

Soulaymane Faye scored the only goal as Senegal edged Nigeria’s Flying Eagles 1-0 on Sunday in Cairo in their respective opening match at the 2023 Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations.

{ad}

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory moved Senegal to the top spot in Group A of the competition tagged “Egypt 2023”.

The striker broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time at the Cairo International Stadium.

The Young Lions of Teranga started strong in midfield, with Lamine Camara and team captain Samba Diallo pulling the strings for the WAFU-A champions.

Senegal made their intentions known from the opening minutes with striker Pape Diallo causing mayhem in the Nigerian penalty box.

{ad}

Pape Diallo saw his header saved by Nigerian goalkeeper Nwosu on the half-hour mark, following Camara’s inviting delivery.

Faye’s close-range finish came as a result of the lanky forward being the quickest to respond to Pape Diop’s low effort which Nwosu turned to his…