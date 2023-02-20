Gunfight after Afghan Taliban shut key border crossing with Pakistan





Gunfire erupted between Afghanistan and Pakistan border forces on Monday after Taliban authorities shut the country’s busiest crossing with its eastern neighbour, officials said. Relations between the countries have been testy since the Taliban took Kabul in August 2021, with Islamabad accusing its neighbour of harbouring armed groups that have carried out strikes on its […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper