How welder killed my brother while making call while driving – witness tells court | The Guardian Nigeria News

A businessman, Daniel Micheal, on Monday told a Gwagwalada Upper Area Court, Abuja how a welder, Nasiru Vincent allegedly killed his brother while driving and making a call.

The police charged Vincent with causing death by reckless and dangerous driving which he pleaded not guilty to.

Micheal made the allegation while being led in evidence by the Prosecution Counsel, Abdullahi Tanko.

Micheal told the court that the incident happened in front of his shop in Kuje Area Council at about 9 a.m. on July 27, 2022.

He said that his brother, Emmanuel, was a passenger on a commercial motorcycle.

”The defendant was on call when he hit them from behind and they fell. The motorcyclist was able to stand up but Emmanuel could not”, he said.

He said that the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps took Emmanuel to Kuje General Hospital where he was pronounced dead by the doctor.

The Defence Counsel, C.E. Ojotule, asked the witness if he witnessed the accident himself.

The…