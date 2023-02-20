Jordan Messoud: From football dreams to entrepreneurship and real estate | The Guardian Nigeria News

Jordan Messoud is a 26-year-old UK-based entrepreneur who has made a name for himself in the real estate business and e-commerce. Born into a Muslim family that migrated from Ethiopia, Messoud’s initial dream was to become a footballer. However, he found his calling as an entrepreneur at the age of 16, becoming the youngest seller at a boot sale market. He procured his stock by knocking on neighbours’ doors and asking for goods they no longer needed. By the time he was 20 years old, Messoud had already made his first six figures, and today he boasts an impressive property portfolio.

In addition to his real estate business, Messoud runs J Messoud University, an online course that equips aspiring entrepreneurs with the necessary skills to succeed. The university helps aspiring entrepreneurs build their online businesses, teaching them how to find the best products to sell, the best suppliers, and how to promote their businesses internationally.

Messoud invests mainly in off-plan…