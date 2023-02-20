





South-South Movement for Tinubu/Shettima Ticket (SSMTS), has assured Nigerians that there won’t be untouchable under Tinubu led –government, noting that every public office holder will be put into check and control for the interest of the people. The National Coordinator for SSMTS, comrade Eyengho Besidone, made this known on Monday in Warri while addressing newsmen […]

The post There won’t be an untouchable under Tinubu's govt, APC group assures appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper