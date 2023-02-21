Aisha Buhari denies posting fake news on old naira notes, says accounts were hacked | The Guardian Nigeria News

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, has denied posting a purported Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) statement on her Instagram page for the recirculation of old 500 and 1000 naira notes.

Aisha in a statement said the post was published on her social media handles after being hacked on Tuesday.

CBN thereafter refuted the claim in the purported statement that it has directed commercial banks to recirculate old 500 and 1000 naira notes.

“I have since directed that it should be deleted,” Aisha said.

“This is without a doubt the criminal actions of the person(s) who were responsible for deleting quite a number of my posts since 2018 to late last year when I posted a video and picture of my hands with Henna design of ABAT insignia on the day I launched the APC Women Presidential Campaign Committee for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Ilorin, Kwara State, my post on the event for the Traditional and…