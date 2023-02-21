Banks urged to strengthen e-payment channels as crises slow transactions | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nigerians still struggle with *966#; *894#; *737#; #*919#; *711# USSD codes

With more Nigerians using electronic payment channels as a result of acute shortages in cash circulation in the economy, financial institutions have been advised to strengthen their e-payment platforms.

This advice was made at the weekend by PPC Limited, Nigeria’s lCT and Infrastructure Development Company. While speaking on the impact of redesigned naira notes on banking infrastructure, the​ Director of Operations and ​Head of the ICT Division at PPC, Dr Patrick Ede, observed that the inadequacy of the e-payment channels to withstand the deluge of transactions​ orchestrated by the surge in the use of such channels for payment is causing many failed and unsuccessful ​transactions.

He added that the congestion and resultant system downtime are negatively affecting the commercial activities of merchants as transactions have become slow, delayed and sometimes incomplete​ due to the fact that the…