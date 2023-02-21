ECOWAS Court President pays tribute to a departed judge | The Guardian Nigeria News

The President of the ECOWAS Court of Justice, Justice Edward Amoako Asante, at the weekend, paid tribute to a former Judge of the Court, Justice Keikura Bangura, who passed away on February 6, and was buried in his home town at the weekend after a programme of tribute at the country’s Supreme Court in Freetown by the judiciary.

The solemn sessions, which were held on Thursday, February 16, also included the opening of the book of condolence for the late judge, who served as a judge of the Superior Courts of the Judicature before his appointment to the ECOWAS Court of Justice.

In the tribute, Justice Asante recalled with a sense of pride, the late judge’s meritorious service to the Court during his four-year tenure, which ended on October 2022, and exemplified by his role as Judge Rapporteur in the celebrated case of Amnesty International, Togo and seven others against the Republic of Togo in which the Court in 2020, ordered the government to pay 2 million CFA to each of the…