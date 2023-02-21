Guterres in Africa: End political stalemate in Libya now, UN chief urges leaders | The Guardian Nigeria News

UNSMIL/Abel Kavanagh – A view of Tripoli, Libya.

New York, USA, 21 February 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/Overcoming the current political impasse in Libya can unleash much-needed progress in tackling myriad crises there, the UN chief said on Friday at a high-level meeting of the African Union in the Ethiopian capital.

“What is urgently needed is the political will to break the protracted political stalemate and achieve progress on multiple fronts,” UN Secretary-General António Guterres said at the latest meeting of the High-level Committee on Libya, taking place in Addis Ababa.

Progress is sorely needed towards holding elections and advancing gains in security, national reconciliation and human rights, he said, adding that the UN continues to be committed to Libyan-owned and Libyan-led solutions.

Priority areas for action

Noting that the UN has been “totally committed to overcoming the misunderstandings of the past”, he outlined priorities areas for action.

“We…