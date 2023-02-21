Kogi: Charity group reaches out to communities with cash, food items | The Guardian Nigeria News

14 mins ago
In a show of love and support to women, wife of the Accountant General of Kogi State, Hajia zainab Jibrin, has distributed food items, clothing and cash gifts to over 5,000 women across four communities in Kogi Local Council.
16 mins ago
Governorship candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Siminialayi Fubara, was absent from the governorship debate organised by investors’ group and media organisations in the state on Sunday night.
18 mins ago
The Ichen community in Dong Council has kicked against moves by Governor Darius Ishaku to site headquarters of the…
Source: Guardian Newspaper