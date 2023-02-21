Leighton Kings outstanding as GDF Global win Low Cup, Chief of Naval Staff trophy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Polo enthusiasts had full value for their money at the grand finale of the 2023 NPA/GTCO Lagos International Polo Tournament, which climaxed with the crowning of new champions in the high-goal and medium-goal categories of the event.

Lagos Polo Club, venue of the tournament, is known for hosting the most prestigious polo tournaments in West Africa, but even with its known high standard, last weekend’s was mind-blowing.

Thirty-six teams started the journey for four major cups and a handful of subsidiary prizes, but the local lads, buoyed by an enthusiastic crowd, held sway, winning all the major titles and subsidiary laurels. Lagos Leighton Kings led the charge to the podium.

Leighton Saopolo won the high stake Majekodunmi Cup, Lagos Open Cup, Independence Cup and Dapo Ojora Memorial Cup. They were joined in the victory parade by new comers, Lagos Art Hotel and Trojan/ARK, who won the Oba of Lagos Cup and the Sani Dangote Memorial Cup to make it a clean sweep for Lagos.

In…