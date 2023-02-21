Nigerian in alleged kidney harvest plot says feared for his life | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Nigerian street trader, who accuses the country’s former deputy senate president of trying to harvest his kidney in the UK, told a British court on Tuesday that he begged police officers to “save my life”.

The 21-year-old from Lagos, who cannot be named for legal reasons, accuses Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu of flying him to London in order to harvest his kidney for their 25-year-old daughter Sonia, who has a kidney condition.

The alleged victim told London’s Old Bailey court that he had slept on the streets for three days after doctors at a London hospital told him he would not be a suitable donor following preliminary tests.

He then walked into a police station last May and said he was “looking for someone to save my life”, the court heard.

In previous testimony, the former street trader alleged that he was recruited by a doctor working for the politician.

He told jurors he thought he was coming to the UK to work and only realised it was for a kidney transplant when…