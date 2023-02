The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) announced in Lagos on Tuesday that rail services would be suspended from Saturday, Feb. 25 to Monday, Feb. 27. NRC’s spokesman, Mr Mahmood Yakubu, stated that the suspension was to enable Nigerians to exercise their franchise at the presidential and National Assembly elections of Feb. 25. Train services to be […]

The post NRC suspends rail services appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper