Private sector groups back Obi to revive economy, attract investments | The Guardian Nigeria News

A coalition of private sector groups has declared support for Labour Party presidential flag-bearer, Peter Obi. The alliance, under the auspices of Good Governance Advocates (GOGA), South-East/South-South Professionals, United Nigeria Group and Square peg group, said it believes that Obi is the only aspirant keen on making private sector investment central to the national productivity agenda.

The coalition made its position at the Labour Party Agenda for the Private Sector Town Mall meeting in Lagos yesterday. The professionals, at the event, which brought together multi-sectoral groups and industry players from oil and gas, telecommunications, banking, engineering, technology, education, entertainment and others, stressed that the LP candidate stands the best chance to turn the country’s economy around through business-friendly policies, given his track record in managing successful businesses his prudent management of public resources while he was governor of Anambra…