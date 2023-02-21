Three governorship candidates in Kano endorse ADP candidate Sha'aban Sharada







As the political atmosphere gathers momentum in Kano, three gubernatorial candidates have collapsed their structure to support the Action Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Hon. Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada. The candidates that shelved their ambition and subsequently endorsed Sharada for the March 11 Governorship elections are Furera Ahmad of Boost Party (BP), Ashatu Mahmud of National Reformation […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper