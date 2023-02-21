UK govt task Nigerians on free, fair election as it pledges continuous support | The Guardian Nigeria News

The United Kingdom’s Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, has tasked the Nigerian government, politicians and the entire Nigerian citizens with a free, fair and credible election as the Presidential election holds this Saturday.

In a statement issued by the British High Commission in Nigeria, Mitchell stated that Nigeria matters to the UK, and consequently, the country is following the run-up to Presidential, National Assembly and Gubernatorial elections very closely.

He said: “Over the last two months, I have met four of the presidential candidates and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and emphasized our support for the process and our commitment to a strong relationship between our two countries.

The UK government continues to work closely with INEC and our Nigerian civil society partners to provide advisory support on electoral and legal reforms, assist in strengthening democratic institutions,…