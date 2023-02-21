We're fully prepared for election in Ondo – INEC, security agencies





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ondo State as well as security agencies in the state assured on Tuesday that necessary measures had been put in place towards ensuring a hitch-free process. At a security meeting held at the Police Officers’ Mess, Akure, the Ondo State capital ahead of the Saturday poll, the Commissioner […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper