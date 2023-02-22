Adhere to electoral guidelines, remain neutral, NYSC DG urges corps members





The Director-General of The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed has charged corps members participating in the 2023 general elections to adhere strictly to guidelines contained in the Electoral Act and remain neutral. The DG also warned corps members against unauthorized journeys, as he noted that travelling at night will not only […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper