Atiku chosen as 'political doctor that will heal Nigeria' by Christian group





United Christian Leaders Eagle Eye Forum has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, for the February 25 election. According to the National coordinator of the group, Aminchi Habu, the Christian leaders believe in Atiku’s ability to make the right choice and decisions that will catapult and ensure a brighter, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper