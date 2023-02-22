Former NBA, NFL team owner McCombs dead at 95 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Red McCombs, a former owner of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings and NBA franchises in San Antonio and Denver who is credited with helping modernize the basketball league, has died at age 95, his family announced Monday.

“We mourn the loss of a Texas icon,” the family statement said.

The billionaire businessman began his sports empire by buying the Dallas Chaparrals of the American Basketball Association and moving them to San Antonio in 1973, where they were renamed the Spurs.

The Spurs joined the National Basketball Association in a 1976 merger of the leagues and have gone on to win five NBA crowns.

“Red McCombs brought the Spurs to San Antonio and was a driving force in creating the modern NBA,” said league commissioner Adam Silver.

“He was an innovator and savvy entrepreneur who never shied away from taking risks. We mourn Red’s passing.”

McCombs sold his stake in the Spurs in 1982 to buy the Denver Nuggets, then sold them in 1985 and repurchased the…